1-day teachers strike over in New Jersey school district after late-night deal

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's back to school for students and teachers in one New Jersey district after the union reached a deal with the school board overnight.Teachers in Franklin Lakes agreed on a contract following a one-day strike.The deal, which was reached during a late-night mediation session, means schools were open and operating normally Tuesday.Four schools -- Franklin Avenue Middle, High Mountain Road, Colonial Road and Woodside Avenue -- were closed Monday after 220 teachers walked out after a two-year contract dispute.The issue was the rising cost of health care contributions."I am proud of my members for standing up for what is right," said Sharon Milano, president of the Franklin Lakes Education Association (FLEA). "They demonstrated their resolve to be treated as professionals. We now look forward to returning our undivided attention to our classrooms and our students, which is where we would much rather be. I also hope that the settlement we reached will help to retain the incredibly talented and dedicated staff that we currently have working in the district, from whom each and every one of our students benefit."NJEA's officers, President Marie Blistan, Vice President Sean M. Spiller and Secretary-Treasurer Steve Beatty, issued this statement commending FLEA members for their courage and steadfast determination to achieve a contract that provides dignity for educators, stability for students and a brighter future for Franklin Lakes Public Schools:"We were proud to march with our colleagues in Franklin Lakes yesterday as they took a stand for students, for fairness, and for the future of public education in Franklin Lakes. Today, we are glad to congratulate them on achieving a contract settlement that reflects those priorities. Their courageous action will serve students and strengthen the district for years to come. While we are proud of their bold stand, this situation has only strengthened our resolve to work with our members across New Jersey to achieve comprehensive legislative relief from the crushing health care costs that caused this situation to arise. We call on every New Jersey lawmaker to support legislation that will fix the problem that was created in 2011 and ensure that educators in other communities are not forced into the same situation faced by their FLEA colleagues."The details of the agreement were not released.