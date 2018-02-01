A new report finds nearly half of New York City school cafeterias had at least one dangerous health code violation -- including evidence of mice, rats and roaches.Student journalists at the City University of New York (CUNY) analyzed city health department records from last year.They found more than 1,000 violations at nearly 700 city school cafeterias. The concern is the spread of foodborne illnesses and other health risks.The city said about 98 percent of schools passed health inspections last year.----------