NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS

Rats, roaches among 1,000+ violations found at NYC school cafeterias, report finds

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new report finds nearly half of New York City school cafeterias had at least one dangerous health code violation -- including evidence of mice, rats and roaches.

Student journalists at the City University of New York (CUNY) analyzed city health department records from last year.

They found more than 1,000 violations at nearly 700 city school cafeterias. The concern is the spread of foodborne illnesses and other health risks.

The city said about 98 percent of schools passed health inspections last year.

Read the full report here.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew york city schoolsfood safetyhealth code violationsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Diversity plan to prioritize school seats for low-income families
Frustrated parents voice concerns over plans to eliminate admissions tests
Officials hold emergency meeting over specialized admissions test debate
Local leaders hold emergency meeting over specialized admissions test debate
More new york city schools
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News