Hello NYC Public Schools! See you in the morning! 1.1 million reasons to believe our best days are ahead. — Richard A. Carranza (@NYC_Chancellor) April 2, 2018

The nation's largest public school district is under new management, as Richard Carranza's takes over as schools chancellor Monday.He replaces Carmen Farina, and snow or not, he had a packed first day. And while students may be on spring break, it's the first day of school for Carranza.He is the former superintendent of Houston's schools, and his first day on the job included lunch with Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray at Katz's Delicatessen."This is a team effort," de Blasio could be heard in conversation.Over a plate of pickles and tomatoes, the three toasted with celery soda to the new school leader, who up to this point, has yet to reveal much about his first priorities.Lunch, though, would be pastrami on rye, while the mayor had matzo ball soup and half a pastrami sandwich.Earlier in the morning, as Carranza arrived at his office in the Tweed Courthouse for his first full day of work, he also got his first taste of a New York winter and snowstorm that just won't seem to go away."Good morning everyone, good morning," he said to reporters at his arrival.He wasted no time Tweeting out his first message: "Hello NYC Public Schools! I'll see you in the morning! 1.1 million reasons to believe our best days are ahead."Back at Katz's, after a hearty lunch, the three emerged. And clearly, the chancellor has more on his plate."I want to finish the second half of my sandwich," he said.Walking back to his car with his staff members, he brushed off questions from reporters.Carranza would only say about his first day, "All good. Thank you."----------