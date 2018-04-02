EDUCATION

1st day for new New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has more on the new NYC schools chancellor's first day. (@EricFPhillips)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The nation's largest public school district is under new management, as Richard Carranza's takes over as schools chancellor Monday.

He replaces Carmen Farina, and snow or not, he had a packed first day. And while students may be on spring break, it's the first day of school for Carranza.

He is the former superintendent of Houston's schools, and his first day on the job included lunch with Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray at Katz's Delicatessen.

"This is a team effort," de Blasio could be heard in conversation.

Over a plate of pickles and tomatoes, the three toasted with celery soda to the new school leader, who up to this point, has yet to reveal much about his first priorities.

Lunch, though, would be pastrami on rye, while the mayor had matzo ball soup and half a pastrami sandwich.

Earlier in the morning, as Carranza arrived at his office in the Tweed Courthouse for his first full day of work, he also got his first taste of a New York winter and snowstorm that just won't seem to go away.

"Good morning everyone, good morning," he said to reporters at his arrival.

He wasted no time Tweeting out his first message: "Hello NYC Public Schools! I'll see you in the morning! 1.1 million reasons to believe our best days are ahead."

Back at Katz's, after a hearty lunch, the three emerged. And clearly, the chancellor has more on his plate.

"I want to finish the second half of my sandwich," he said.

Walking back to his car with his staff members, he brushed off questions from reporters.

Carranza would only say about his first day, "All good. Thank you."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew york city schoolsrichard carranzaNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News