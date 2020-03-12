Coronavirus NYC: 2 Bronx schools, New York Archdiocese schools closing amid coronavirus concerns

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City closed two co-located schools, the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School, due to a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19."The Health Department will trace close contacts of this individual to recommend quarantine and testing as necessary. The Department of Education will completely disinfect the building, and it will be closed for an initial 24-hour period. We don't make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents. We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.The Archdiocese of New York also announced it will close elementary schools effective Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, with the possibility of a lengthier closure."Additionally, after consultation with the leadership of the Catholic Youth Organizations and the Catholic High School Athletic Associations, all activities and all sporting events and practices have been cancelled indefinitely," the archdiocese said in a statement.De Blasio said the city has 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning. There are more than 200 cases statewide, with the largest cluster in the suburb of New Rochelle north of New York City.The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia.