Coronavirus News: 2 Manhattan private schools closing Friday due to coronavirus concerns

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Two private schools in New York City announced their schools are closing on Friday due to coronavirus concerns.The Spence School and Collegiate School in Manhattan confirmed the closings on their websites Thursday. The Spence School stated on their website that they are closing Friday for a comprehensive sanitization of the entire campus. The Collegiate School also learned Thursday afternoon that a middle school family is being monitored due to the exposure of a parent to COVID-19 during a recent international trip."The family informed us immediately of their situation and is following the protocols recommended by the Department of Health and family physicians," the Collegiate School said in a statement. "As directed by the Department of Health, the family will self-quarantine until test results are completed."This comes just days after Westchester County closed some of their schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak.There are school closures of some kind in 22 countries on three continents with hundreds of millions of students around the world facing upheaval, including 13 countries that have shut schools nationwide.The United Nations has warned of the unparalleled scale and speed of the educational disruption being caused by coronavirus.Currently, school closures in over a dozen countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak have disrupted the education of at least 290.5 million students worldwide, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.