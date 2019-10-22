Education

2 University of Connecticut students charged after allegedly shouting racial slurs

STORRS, Connecticut -- Two University of Connecticut students have been charged after allegedly shouting a racial slur repeatedly outside the dorm room of a black student.

Campus police on Monday announced that 21-year-old Jarred Karal, of Plainville, and 21-year-old Ryan Mucaj, of Granby, are charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race. Police have described them as white.

A video from Oct. 11 shows students walking past a campus apartment building, using a slur several times and laughing.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas in a statement said: "It is supportive of our core values to pursue accountability, through due process, for an egregious assault on our community."

Both men are free pending an Oct. 30 court appearance.

----------
