2 University of Connecticut students charged after allegedly shouting racial slurs

STORRS, Connecticut -- Two University of Connecticut students have been charged after allegedly shouting a racial slur repeatedly outside the dorm room of a black student.
Campus police on Monday announced that 21-year-old Jarred Karal, of Plainville, and 21-year-old Ryan Mucaj, of Granby, are charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race. Police have described them as white.
A video from Oct. 11 shows students walking past a campus apartment building, using a slur several times and laughing.
UConn President Thomas Katsouleas in a statement said: "It is supportive of our core values to pursue accountability, through due process, for an egregious assault on our community."
Both men are free pending an Oct. 30 court appearance.
