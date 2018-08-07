BACK TO SCHOOL

4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are four ways to ease your kids back into a routine ahead of the first day of school.

It's almost time for that first school bell to ring.

Are you ready? Are your children ready? If not, here are four ways to ease them back into school and that dreaded routine.

Establish a morning routine and practice it

Most parents know the morning of the first day back to school is hectic - you're making lunches, Susie doesn't want to wear her green shoes, Billy won't get out of bed ... Wouldn't it be nice to have a trial run?

Yes, and doctor Kim Giuliano with Cleveland Clinic Children said practicing that routine can even help with the jitters of going back.

However, she said practicing too far out could lead to further apprehension, so it's best to practice the week before.

Wean them from the screen

One of the best ways to prepare your child for going back to school is to cut their screen time.

Giuliano said children who interact with electronics have a harder time focusing, making them more anxious and irritable.

She suggests limiting screen time to 20-30 minute increments throughout the day.

Adjust those bedtimes

Giuliano said changing a sleep schedule before the school year starts is very important.

Parents could try putting a child to bed 10-15 minutes earlier, and after doing that for a couple of days, they should continue to increase by that increments until the desired bedtime is reached.

Talk about the back-to-school fears

Going back to school can be scary for some, so Giuliano said talking to children about the upcoming school year is a good way to lessen that anxiety.

She suggests taking a tour of the school, even if it's just of the parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolschooleducationstudents
BACK TO SCHOOL
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More back to school
EDUCATION
One Long Island school district named best in US
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Students shocked to find $10 million college bill
More Education
Top Stories
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LGA, sources say
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
Family speaks out after girl killed in murder-suicide
Woman accused of stealing from cars at Long Island cemetery
Video shows wild fight break out in Brooklyn nail salon
Surveillance of anti-Chinese graffiti suspect in Brooklyn
Show More
Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
Search for suspect who exposed himself to Bronx girl
Man in red dress stands on corner with embarrassing sign
Man who jumped out of restaurant freezer accused in Boston murders
More News