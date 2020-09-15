coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 6 cases of COVID-19 reported in NYU freshman dorm

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six New York University students have now tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say they all live in the freshman dorm, Rubin Hall, in Greenwich Village.

All 400 residents in the building have been asked to quarantine until at least the end of Tuesday.

This comes about one week after a large crowd gathered in nearby Washington Square Park, with some not wearing masks.

The university says that since August 1, NYU has conducted nearly 26,000 tests, with a positive rate of 0.12%.

In a statement, the school said, "We are arranging for meals and other supports for the quarantining students. All of NYU's courses this fall 2020, regardless of whether they meet in person, are structured to have the capacity for students to attend remotely, so students will be able to keep up with their studies.

"The University is committed to the health and safety of its students, and has and will continue to communicate regularly with the students and with their families."

MORE: NYU plans for in-person classes in the fall

MORE NYU NEWS: NYU students' meager meals while quarantining in dorms go viral

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citygreenwich villagemanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnyusocial distancingface maskhospitalcollegenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Concert venues too dangerous to reopen: Cuomo
Hispanic healthcare heroes essential to NYC's recovery
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC school employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way crash on Long Island highway
New York announces revisions to rules for visiting nursing homes
Territory added, 6 states removed from Tri-State quarantine list
Teen suspended entire school year after protesting remote learning
Officer uses pencil and paper to help child with autism
Mayor de Blasio says companies should start to plan workers' return
'I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door,' Cuomo says
Show More
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
COVID Updates: Concert venues too dangerous to reopen: Cuomo
NJ high school pauses sports, activities after large party in the woods
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
More TOP STORIES News