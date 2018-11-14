EDUCATION

9-year-old sensation joins Harlem Globetrotters at school in Brooklyn

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Students at a Brooklyn school received quite a thrill Wednesday when a pair of Harlem Globetrotters paid a visit and were joined by one of their fellow students - a dribbling sensation.

Samaya Clark-Gabriel is a very special fourth grader.

The 9-year-old loves the Harlem Globetrotters and surprised fellow students at PS 309.

Bull Bullard and Hoops Green spent time with the kids talking about the team's new "T.E.A.M. Up at School" program.

The Globetrotters created the program, which is based on four principles: Talk, Empathy, Ask, and Mobilize.

The program's curriculum was finalized last month and this is the first time it will be presented in New York City.

The kids also got to see Samaya's incredible dribbling moves which were also showcased at an actual game last year at Madison Square Garden, a video that went viral.

Samaya is scheduled to surprise fans again during the Globetrotters' game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Nov. 23.

