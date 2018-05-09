EDUCATION

92-year-old South Carolina college graduate: You can make it, if you try

EMBED </>More Videos

92-year-old woman graduating in South Carolina. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH CAROLINA --
A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina proves you are never too old to reach your goals.

Annie Dillard is donning her cap and gown, ready to graduate from Midlands Technical College with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts.

Dillard is a widow, a mother of one, and the owner of her own hair salon.

She earned a Bachelor's degree in the 1960s.

Then, five years ago, she started searching for something more, and decided to enroll at Midlands Tech.

"My advice is you can make it if you try, but you have to start somewhere," Dillard said.

After graduation, Dillard plans to go back for even more schooling.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldgraduationcollegeelderly womanSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News