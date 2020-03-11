Education

Alabama House votes to lift decades-long ban bringing yoga back to public schools without 'namaste'

Alabama on Tuesday inched forward with lifting a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting "namaste" on the forbidden list.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 84-17 for the bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika. The bill is an attempt to reverse a 1993 policy that booted yoga from public schools.

The House-passed bill says local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga poses and stretches. However, the moves and exercises taught to students must have exclusively English names, according to the legislation. It would also prohibit the use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting "namaste."

The Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. The ban was pushed by conservative groups.

The yoga ban got new attention in 2018 when an old document circulated listing yoga - along with games like tag - among inappropriate activities in gym class.

Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said the rule still exists on the state books, although, "we don't monitor who is doing yoga poses and those kind of things."

"I think it's a fine bill," Mackey said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalabamayogapublic schoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Events canceled, delayed as coronavirus cases in NY rise to 176
First New Jersey death from novel coronavirus reported in Bergen Co.
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
2 Long Island school bus drivers test positive for COVID-19
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Video: First responders rescue boy stuck in mud in Westchester
Police: Man steals woman's wallet at Brooklyn gas station
Woman caught on camera burning flag outside Hindu facility in NYC
NYC Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
More TOP STORIES News