All schools in Nutley, New Jersey were closed Friday due to a 'security threat,' said Superintendent Julie Glazer.All seven of Nutley's schools were closed even though police say there appears to be no active threat.This started with a threatening video someone posted to Instagram.Superintendent Julie Glazer said in a statement she felt like the district had no choice but to close given recent news events.Police are still investigating and are attempting to talk to people who appeared in the video.Officials say that while there does not appear to be a threat to any schools, they needed to finish the investigation.Glazer said in a Facebook post that schools will reopen after winter break on Monday, February 26 for students and teachers.Since the Parkland, Florida shooting, school districts across the country have received numerous threats posted on social media. Nutley took the rare step of closing all their schools for the day.----------