EDUCATION

'Security threat' prompts closure of Nutley, NJ schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on how a security threat prompted the closure of schools in Nutley, New Jersey, Friday.

By
NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) --
All schools in Nutley, New Jersey were closed Friday due to a 'security threat,' said Superintendent Julie Glazer.

All seven of Nutley's schools were closed even though police say there appears to be no active threat.

This started with a threatening video someone posted to Instagram.

Superintendent Julie Glazer said in a statement she felt like the district had no choice but to close given recent news events.

Police are still investigating and are attempting to talk to people who appeared in the video.



Officials say that while there does not appear to be a threat to any schools, they needed to finish the investigation.

Glazer said in a Facebook post that schools will reopen after winter break on Monday, February 26 for students and teachers.

Since the Parkland, Florida shooting, school districts across the country have received numerous threats posted on social media. Nutley took the rare step of closing all their schools for the day.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationthreatschool threatNutleyEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News