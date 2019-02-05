EDUCATION

New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Archdiocese of New York has announced plans to close seven Catholic schools at the end of this academic year.

The schools are listed below:
Manhattan
St. Rose of Lima
St. Brigid in Manhattan

Staten Island
Our Lady Help of Christians

Bronx

St. Nicholas of Tolentine
St. Joseph

Dutchess County
St. Mary Elementary School in Wappingers Falls

Sullivan County
St. Peter's Regional School in Liberty.

The Archdiocese says despite best efforts to maintain the operational and financial viability of these schools, continuing to educate students in buildings that are underutilized and/or in need of significant improvements has proven unfeasible.

All affected families will be welcomed in neighboring Catholic schools, officials said.

"While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York.

The archdiocese closed 60 schools over a 20-month period several years ago, but avoided any additional closures the past couple of years.

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York currently serve more than 62,000 students from Pre-K through 12th grade across 208 schools in ten counties and boroughs throughout New York.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew york archdiocesecatholic schoolNew York CityManhattanBronxStaten IslandWappingers FallsLibertyDutchess CountySullivan County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Connecticut district may allow student-teacher texting
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
NJ law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Operation 7: Save a Life kicks off fire safety campaign
More Education
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Woman accused of throwing rocks, busting into McDonald's
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Truck driver avoids cat, crashes into cars, homes in NYC
15 arrested in bust of alleged Rockland County drug operation
Grandmother fatally struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn
Show More
PD: Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
Deli worker grazed in head by bullet during NYC robbery
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union
More News