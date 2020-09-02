Reopen News: Back to school for students in Plainedge School District

At John H. West Elementary, signs are up welcoming students that say "We are all in this together... Plainedge strong."
They are one of the first few Long Island districts headed back for blended learning, in-classroom and at home.
In school, masks will be required accept for a few breaks during the day, desks will be spaced six-feet apart some with Plexiglas in between, and decals are down on the floor reminding students to social distance.
As for New York City kids, in-school school opening has been pushed back to September 21st. Remote learning begins on the 16th.
Most of Long Island's school districts return to school next week.
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: