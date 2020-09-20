Back to school: NYC students finally set to return to in-person learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6477826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All of District 75 - New York City's special education programs - start in-person learning Monday morning.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first day of the first day of school will be in-person for just 90,000 students in New York City's Pre K, 3-K and special education schools.The rest of the city's 1.1 million students will start virtually Monday, and those who will attend classes in person will go back to their school buildings next week.Elementary school buildings open on Tuesday Sept. 29, and middle and high schools two days later on Thursday Oct. 1.The city delayed the start of in person learning for a second time following an hours-long meeting Wednesday at City Hall with the mayor and representatives of the unions that represent teachers and administrators including principals.They concluded that there weren't enough teachers to staff the classrooms for when students return. The delay will give the education department more time to work out staffing.The number of students opting out of in-person learning has steadily increased since parents were given that option in early summer.Forty-two percent of students will start the year virtually, according to the city's latest count.Most students who attend in-person classes will do so under a hybrid schedule.The City says students should report to school according to their specific blended learning schedules and parents can check with their child's school to see when they should report.Here are schedule details:On Monday, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction.Children in blended learning will be learning remotely until their in-person start date.All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29K-12 Schools:Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1