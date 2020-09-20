coronavirus new york city

Back to school: NYC students finally set to return to in-person learning

Some NYC students to head back to class as in-person learning resumes
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first day of the first day of school will be in-person for just 90,000 students in New York City's Pre K, 3-K and special education schools.

"Those 90,000 plus students still are the largest number of students starting in person anywhere in the country," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told Eyewitness News Monday morning. "So it's important for us to get it right. And it's important for us to make sure everyone is safe and secure as they start in person learning."

EMBED More News Videos

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza shares updated information as the city's first day of school gets underway.



The rest of the city's 1.1 million students will start virtually Monday, and those who will attend classes in person will go back to their school buildings next week.

Elementary school buildings open on Tuesday Sept. 29, and middle and high schools two days later on Thursday Oct. 1.

The city delayed the start of in person learning for a second time following an hours-long meeting Wednesday at City Hall with the mayor and representatives of the unions that represent teachers and administrators including principals.

They concluded that there weren't enough teachers to staff the classrooms for when students return. The delay will give the education department more time to work out staffing.

EMBED More News Videos

All of District 75 - New York City's special education programs - start in-person learning Monday morning.



The number of students opting out of in-person learning has steadily increased since parents were given that option in early summer.

Forty-two percent of students will start the year virtually, according to the city's latest count.

Most students who attend in-person classes will do so under a hybrid schedule.

The City says students should report to school according to their specific blended learning schedules and parents can check with their child's school to see when they should report.

MORE INFO: NYC Department of Education

Here are schedule details:

On Monday, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.

Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction.

Children in blended learning will be learning remotely until their in-person start date.

All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

K-12 Schools:

Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio outlines New York City's updated back-to-school plan.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtheducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Low-risk high school sports resume in NY
COVID Updates: Airport receives 1st five-star rating in safety protocols
COVID Updates: Disney plans to reopen one of its water parks in 2021
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
2 dead in crash between tractor trailer and SUV
Train derailment: Arrest in track debris sabotage; full service back on Monday
AccuWeather: Still a fall feel
COVID News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says
'From Brooklyn to the Bench: Remembering RBG' to air Monday
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Show More
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
Woman facing DWI charge in Lindenhurst deadly crash
COVID Updates: Low-risk high school sports resume in NY
Search continues for 5-year-old who fell into Harlem River
More TOP STORIES News