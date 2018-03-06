EDUCATION

Bayonne schools reopen day after threats

Extra police officers will be on hand at the schools.

Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Schools reopened in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Tuesday with a strong police presence, officials said.

All schools in the district were closed on Monday after social media posts threatened school shootings.

"The investigation is still on-going, but with the security measures put in place, the Chief of Police, Board of Education President, and I are confident that our schools are safe and we can return to a normal schedule tomorrow (Tuesday)," Superintendent Michael Wanko wrote in a letter.

Officials had identified a tweet posted on Friday threatening shootings at several Bayonne schools and then they found a second threat on Snapchat.

In the interest of student safety, Mayor Jimmy Davis decided that schools should close for the day on Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

The threat targeted the Henry Harris School, John M. Bailey School, Midtown Community School, Nicholas Oresko School and Bayonne High School.

Bayonne schools to reopen day after threats
