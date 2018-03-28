Bronx Boys and Girls Club gets brand new recording studio

A group of talented children in the Bronx have their own recording studio, and the incredible gift just may lead to a new generation of musical superstars.The brand-new, state-of-the-art digital recording studio is officially open at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in Morrisania."Coming here, we play piano," singer Sarahfina Cunningham said. "We can learn piano. We can learn how to play guitar. We can learn how to sing the right note. We can work with pro tools. We can do so many things that involve music.""I get mostly butterflies in my stomach, because I get excited about all the new music knowledge that the kids are going to be getting," guitarist Paul Manning said. "Because they don't get it in the community."The non-profit organization 'Notes for Notes built the fully equipped studio, a $1.9 million project funded by the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Darryl McDaniels, of the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC, is a foundation board member."It's about giving the youth and the children and kids the opportunity to utilize something that's going to take them to places they probably never thought they could go," he said."This is where it all starts anyway," Notes for Notes' Robert Randolph said. "It usually starts in a church or a back room. This will be the church for these young kids to come in every day and find a sacred place of these gifts that god has given them."The new studio opens doors for those who enjoy the spotlight, but also for dreamers who prefer to work behind the scenes in recording, engineering and music production."Walking in here and seeing all the new devices I could use that could help make better music, so I was happy about that," songwriter Mariah Goodridge said."Kids that come here, they will realize what they want to do because they have all these different options of what to do in this clubhouse," pianist Mekhi Chong said. "It's an experience for them. They're going to find what they want to do."And that, is how dreams true.----------