Bronx high school posts ad for school employee on Craigslist

There is some controversy in the Bronx after a high school apparently posted an ad for security guards on Craigslist.Union officials for school safety agents say they raised the red flag when they saw the Craigslist post seeking security professionals.The listing appeared under the headline "Security professionals wanted for a high school in the Bronx!" Listing Dewitt Clinton High School, it read, "We seek to employ professionals who enjoy working with high school students in a fast paced and exciting environment. Enjoy being part of a team? This is the place for you."Gregory Floyd heads Local 237, representing 5,000 NYPD school safety agents deployed in the schools."If there is a need for a hall monitor, there should be a need to hire more school safety agents," he said. "We are not advertising for a nanny in somebody's house. We are advertising for someone to work in our public schools, and there needs to be a better system than advertising on Craigslist."Department of Education officials say there are procedures in place for schools to hire staff personnel, and they don't involve Caigslist. New Chancellor Richard Carranza says steps are being taken to address the issue."It's important for us to be very clear as to how we hire our personnel," he said. "We have a process for doing that. We have regulations for doing that. So I know the district superintendent is working closely on this particular issue with all the parties involved."In a statement, education department officials go on to say, "Dewitt Clinton High School is seeking to hire a staff member to assist with daily tasks, not an additional security guard. The job listing on Craigslist has been taken down."Parents and students were shocked and concerned."I don't know what they were thinking or what led them to put to go to that extent," parent Casandra Vazquez said. "I just don't know. I just don't see the need for that right now.""Especially for a public school to be using Craigslist to have people come to protect he school is very unsafe and unprofessional," student Calyn Vazquez said.DeWitt Clinton High School seeks to employ professional security personal for a large comprehensive High School located in the Bronx, NY! We seek to employ professionals who enjoy working with high school students in a fast paced and exciting environment. Enjoy being part of a team? This is the place for you!Job Responsibilities:-Maintain a safe environment inside of a school.-Patrol hallways and staircases.-Interact with students, staff members and parents in a professional manner at all times.-Respond to emergencies.-Supervise lunchroom.-Report necessary incidents and occurrences during shifts.-Adhere to all NYC Department of Education Chancellor's regulations at all times.-Complete security checks and follow post orders as directed by school administration.-Maintain a calm and professional manner at all times.-Have excellent time and attendance.Requirements:-Law enforcement and/or military background preferred but not required.- Minimum education of a high school diploma or GED-Must be able to work all school days.-AED/CPR and First Aid certified preferred (school will send people who wish to be trained)-Must be able to stand, and patrol.-Ability to pass a drug screening.-Ability to pass a background check-Must be fingerprinted.Salary:- Salary starts at $18 per hour and applicants will work from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm Monday - Friday.-Applicants selected for the job will register with School Professionals who will contract you with the Department of Education. Your immediate supervisor will assist in the process.Applicants should respond to this advertisement with a copy of your resume, contact information, and current availability for an interview.----------