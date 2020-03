Coronavirus News: Brooklyn rallies to help NYC first responders during crisis

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A food drive is underway in Brooklyn to help the people working in the front lines of the pandemic.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says money donated by local groups and businesses will buy meals for police officers, firefighters and hospital staff.He plans to continue distributing meals to them for as long as this crisis continues, and he'd like for more volunteers to help out.