Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Brooklyn rallies to help NYC first responders during crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A food drive is underway in Brooklyn to help the people working in the front lines of the pandemic.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says money donated by local groups and businesses will buy meals for police officers, firefighters and hospital staff.

He plans to continue distributing meals to them for as long as this crisis continues, and he'd like for more volunteers to help out.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york cityfoodcoronavirusbrooklyn newscoronavirus new yorkbrooklyncovid 19 pandemicnyc newsviruscovid 19 outbreakfundraisercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York City deaths hit 99, cases soar as city becomes epicenter of crisis
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
New testing centers opening in New Jersey
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City deaths hit 99, cases soar as city becomes epicenter of crisis
New York is on PAUSE as cases pass 15,000
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
Show More
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
New testing centers opening in New Jersey
Connecticut to close all non-essential businesses
LIRR shuts down ticket offices during the COVID-19 outbreak
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News