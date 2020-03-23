Coronavirus News: Brooklyn rallies to help NYC first responders during crisis

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says money donated by local groups and businesses will buy meals for police officers, firefighters and hospital staff.
He plans to continue distributing meals to them for as long as this crisis continues, and he'd like for more volunteers to help out.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know