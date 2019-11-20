Brooklyn teacher wins Milken Educator award, only winner in New York state

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- When Princess Francois went to school this morning, she didn't expect to leave $25,000 richer.Francois was one of 40 educators nationwide and the only educator in New York to win the Milken Educator Award.The award was announced in front of the entire student body of Bushwick's Math, Engineering and Science Academy, MESA, Wednesday morning."I feel like teaching found me. I originally wanted to be a doctor and then I joined Teach for America, and it was through that that I feel so in love with my kids because I was teaching in the neighborhood that I came from," Francois said.She started as a teacher at MESA and was promoted to assistant principal.Under her supervision, Regents pass rates have increased by more than 17% for algebra and chemistry. When there was a search for the perfect unsung hero to win the Milken Educator Award, her name came up."I'm like their second mom, they literately are calling me mom and they say, 'You mean so much to me, you inspire me,'" Francois said.Students describe Francois as kind, and say she's teacher who will text you to keep on track when their grades are down."I was just like just weighed down with all the stuff I was going through, and she noticed and she took me aside," said Aisha Washington, a senior. "We worked towards how I could get back to where I was."Francois is engaged to a teacher at another school and expects some of her $25,000 will go to the one day this Princess will be a queen."I'm wedding planning right now and so as an educator trying to plan a wedding, it's a lot of money."----------