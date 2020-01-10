Education

Catholic high school in New Jersey closing after 70 years

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- A Catholic high school that has operated in New Jersey for nearly 70 years will be closing its doors in June due to declining enrollment.

Marist High School officials announced their "painful and difficult" decision Wednesday. They said the school in Bayonne loses more than $1 million a year and can no longer sustain itself.

The school nearly closed three years ago after officials said $1.5 million was needed to keep the school afloat. But it remained open after the school community raised $750,000 toward that goal.

However, the school's enrollment has continued to fall, dropping by 20% in the last four years. Today's enrollment of 235 students is less half of what it was in 2008.

Several other Catholic schools in New Jersey have closed in recent years, mainly due to declining enrollment.

