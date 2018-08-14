SCHOOL

Colorado school district switches to four-day-a-week schedule

EMBED </>More Videos

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule. (Shutterstock photo)

By Norma A. Yuriar
No more Mondays? One school district is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule.

Parents, would that work for you? School District 27J in Colorado is trying it out.

Officials say students and teachers will attend regular classes Tuesday through Friday.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," Rudnick told ABC News in March.

On Mondays when kids are off, the district says it will offer childcare for $30.

A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases, said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," said Rudnick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolpublic schoolschoolstudentssleephealthColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL
Sisters accused of stealing nearly $500K from CT schools
Mayor warns of drivers speeding near schools since camera law expired
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
New NJ law requires recess for students K-5
More school
EDUCATION
New NJ law requires recess for students K-5
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
Teen beats odds to become valedictorian, attend college
How to prepare your kids to head back to school
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for NYC
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
Show More
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Man critically hurt after being stabbed in neck in the Bronx
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Omarosa: Trump trying to 'silence me' as campaign files arbitration
More News