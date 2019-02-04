EDUCATION

Connecticut school district may allow student-teacher texting

WOODBURY, Connecticut --
A Connecticut school district is considering changing a policy to allow texting between students and teachers.

The Republican-American reports that Glenn Jameson, a student at Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury, told the school board in January that texting would create a more efficient learning environment.

Jameson says students don't always check their email, and they can't easily ask a last-minute question on an assignment.

Current school rules prohibit texting between students and staff.

Board Vice Chairwoman Maryanne Van Aken says changing the policy would create an "unrealistic expectation" that students could access teachers 24-7.

Board member Pamela Zmek questioned teachers texting on personal cellphones.

Board Chairwoman Janet Morgan says she will allow Jameson to speak before the ethics and policy committee before any action is taken.

