EDUCATION

Connecticut elementary school closed due to mold removal

EMBED </>More Videos

Westover Magnet School is closed due to mold removal. (Westover Magnet School)

Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Connecticut elementary school is closed due to mold removal.

The Board of Education said in a statement that tests showed the contamination appeared to be spreading at Westover Magnet School.

Classes will not resume until next Tuesday, November 6th at the earliest.

Officials says a local Boys and Girls Club on Stillwater Avenue will take students for the day if parents need childcare and busing will be provided

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmoldschoolsStamford
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NJ students get new coats thanks to Operation Warm
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Ex-Stony Brook dean donates $1M to educate custodial staff
About Internships at WABC-TV
More Education
Top Stories
Woman critically injured in Newark hit-and-run
NJT commute normal after stuck portal bridge
Brooklyn teen beaten, robbed in disturbing video
Girl, twin brothers fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Bronx teen wanted in 11-year-old girl's rape found dead
Mourning and protests as Pittsburgh begins victims' burials
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
Show More
The Countdown: Will recent acts of violence impact election?
Boston gangster Whitey Bulger found slain in prison at 89
Man's 'jarring' raccoon rescue caught on camera
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Police: Giants backup QB arrested, nearly hit cop with car
More News