STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --A Connecticut elementary school is closed due to mold removal.
The Board of Education said in a statement that tests showed the contamination appeared to be spreading at Westover Magnet School.
Classes will not resume until next Tuesday, November 6th at the earliest.
Officials says a local Boys and Girls Club on Stillwater Avenue will take students for the day if parents need childcare and busing will be provided
