Connecticut schools expect influx of students from Puerto Rico after earthquakes

A rock sits amid the rubble of the low wall it destroyed when it rolled down from a nearby cliff during a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- State education officials said Monday they're ready to help Connecticut school districts handle an expected influx of students displaced by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

The Connecticut State Department of Education issued a statement saying the agency will provide "any guidance and programmatic technical assistance" local districts may need, such as training in trauma-informed education and the best strategies for helping new students who are English learners.

"We will also work closely with the governor's office, the legislature, and members of Connecticut's congressional delegation to identify and advocate for state and federal funding to ensure districts will be able to obtain fiscal support - as it becomes available - in order to cover the costs of serving and educating this new population," read the statement.

Connecticut received a large influx of students from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island in 2017. The state has a large population of people of Puerto Rican descent.

