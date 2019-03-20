Loud construction noise disrupts learning at Jersey City schools

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- School officials in Jersey City say nearby construction noise is so bad it is a struggle to get through class -- and they want something to be done.The sounds of progress in the neighborhood have become too much for residents who live near the construction site at Bright and Varick streets.Neighbors say the corner has sat vacant for years and the construction is for a planned residential commercial development.One resident says the construction makes his house shake. Another resident said it's so loud the ground shakes and his windows rattle.So just imagine trying to teach at Frank Conwell middle and elementary schools right across the street."We have about 700 kids from 8:30 to 3:00, how can they learn anything with this pounding?" said Jersey City School Board President Sudhan Thomas. "This is ridiculous, this is unfair to the students, it's unfair to the teachers, it's unfair to the neighborhood."Thomas has complained to the city, saying at the very least, the pounding should be done outside of school hours.But the construction crew has been clocking out just about the same time schools let out.Eyewitness News reached out to both the city and construction companies for comment, but did not receive replies.----------