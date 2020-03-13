Coronavirus Update: New York City closes more schools due to coronavirus, pressure mounts for mayor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More schools are closed in New York City Friday, as pressure mounts for officials to consider closing the largest public school system in the nation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Two schools on Staten Island closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus: New Dorp High School and The Richard H. Hungerford School, a special needs school on the campus of the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex.Brooklyn College Academy, a public high school on Brooklyn College's campus, is also closed after a college student reported as positive.Four Brooklyn Occupational Centers were also closed after a teacher self-reported as positive.Meantime, all elementary Catholic academies and parish schools throughout the Diocese of Brooklyn, which includes Brooklyn and Queens, will close next week through March 20."Monday will be used as a professional day for teachers to develop their distance learning plans," Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko, Ed. D., said in a statement. "The Schools Office anticipates that beginning on Tuesday, students of the Diocese of Brooklyn Catholic schools and academies will have access to online learning. While we understand that not all families may have access to online learning, we have directed all academies to utilize alternative instructional processes."Additionally, all 45 of New York City's Success Academy Charter Schools, serving over 18,000 kids across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, will be closed until further notice.Faculty will prep remote learning Monday through Wednesday, rolling it out to students Thursday.Parents citywide fretted about whether New York City's public school system, with its 1.2 million pupils, might be shut down, a step taken by large cities such as Los Angeles, which will close all county schools effective Monday.City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is advocating for such a move, issuing the following statement:Still, Mayor Bill de De Blasio said he hopes to avoid a closure of either the schools or mass transit, citing health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the crisis who would face hurdles in getting to work without the transit system and with children home from school.Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the decision to keep schools open is generally driven by parents who rely on the school system as a vital social safety net, as specifically by the roughly 100,000 students either living in temporary housing or shelters who depend on schools for meals and other programs.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.