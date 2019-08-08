Education

CT transgender athlete policy is subject of civil rights probe

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- The federal Office of Civil Rights has launched an investigation into Connecticut's policy allowing transgender high school athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.

The investigation follows a complaint by the families of three girls, who say they were discriminated against by having to compete in track against two athletes who are biologically male.

They say that violates Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal athletic opportunities for females.

The Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says its policy follows a state anti-discrimination law that says students must be treated in school by the gender with which they identify.

Connecticut is one of 17 states that allow transgender high school athletes to compete without restrictions, according to Transathlete.com, which tracks state policies.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhartfordtransgenderhigh schoolathletesgender identitystudents
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officer wounded in shooting that killed 20-year-old man, gunman
77-year-old woman struck, killed by taxi in Manhattan
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
NYPD officer suspended after arrest on child porn charges
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Swastikas scrawled on LI park pavilion; Police search for vandal
Show More
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
Judge allows Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case to go forward
Alexander Hamilton is suing Hudson County, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News