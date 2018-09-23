Students who live at the 13th Street residence hall at the Parsons School of Design in Lower Manhattan are being re-located after mold was found in the building.The school says they will be moved to other local housing while the dorm is thoroughly cleaned and repaired.School officials also said there have been no reports of students who got sick due to the mold, and there is no reason to believe there is a health risk.The Parsons School of Design released a statement that read in part:"Providing a safe environment for our students is a responsibility we take very seriously. Residents of the 13th Street Residence Hall will be relocated to other local housing while the building is thoroughly cleaned, repaired, inspected and cleared of any issue. The building will be closed during this time."----------