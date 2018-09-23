EDUCATION

Students at Parsons School of Design relocated due to mold in building

EMBED </>More Videos

Students will be moved to other housing while the dorm is cleaned.

Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Students who live at the 13th Street residence hall at the Parsons School of Design in Lower Manhattan are being re-located after mold was found in the building.

The school says they will be moved to other local housing while the dorm is thoroughly cleaned and repaired.

School officials also said there have been no reports of students who got sick due to the mold, and there is no reason to believe there is a health risk.

The Parsons School of Design released a statement that read in part:

"Providing a safe environment for our students is a responsibility we take very seriously. Residents of the 13th Street Residence Hall will be relocated to other local housing while the building is thoroughly cleaned, repaired, inspected and cleared of any issue. The building will be closed during this time."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolmoldstudentsGreenwich VillageManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bronx teacher named New York State Teacher of the Year
City unveils plan to increase diversity in Brooklyn schools
Long Island students take on Lady Gaga's kindness challenge
NYC overhauls background checks for school bus drivers
More Education
Top Stories
4 shot while attending outdoor party in Hempstead
NYC security plans, street closures for UN General Assembly
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
Police investigating deadly Brooklyn motorcycle accident
New Trump proposal would make it harder for immigrants to get green cards
Bill Cosby returns to court for sentencing Monday, faces up to 30 years
Anti-Semitic vandalism at home of NJ congressman's supporter
Show More
NYC public meetings to be held on legalizing marijuana
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in New Jersey
Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate panel
Woman charged with attempted murder in stabbings at birthing center
Yankees clinch playoff spot, earn AL wild card after walk-off win over Orioles
More News