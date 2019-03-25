Education

Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC

Hip-hop artist Dr. Dre is facing backlash for boasting about his daughter's admission to USC "all on her own" after critics noted he gave $70 million to the university.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- Hip hop artist Dr. Dre is facing some backlash after he posted a photo on Instagram with his daughter and her acceptance letter to the University of Southern California.

He wrote: "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!"

Some people responded on social media, pointing out that Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013.

The donation was to help create an academy named for the two that will focus on business and entertainment-related fields.

Dre has since deleted the post.

