Education

Eastchester schools delayed opening Monday, after intruder scare Friday

By
EASTCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- A Westchester County school district has a delayed opening Monday after a breach in security that has parents outraged.

Hundreds of parents packed a school auditorium in Eastchester Sunday night to voice their concerns about a school intruder.

A new security guard at the Waverly School in Eastchester allowed an unidentified man into the school on Friday. Hundreds of young students were in the school at the time.

As a result, all schools in the Eastchester School District will start two hours late on Monday so officials can review security procedures before the doors open.

"Incompetency and excuses all around," said parent Jose Gutierrez.

Principal Mari Doyle says the police should have been called sooner.

"We failed you as the security guard company," said Walter Beatty of Summit Security Services.

School officials say a man showed up at the school, claiming to be a maintenance worker, then asked to use the bathroom, which the security guard allowed. His ID was never checked, and the school says it was never verified if he was supposed to be in the building.

The man then wandered the school alone, walking into empty classrooms, where he allegedly stole $65 out of a teaching assistant's wallet. He walked the hallways and even went up to the second floor. It took seven minutes before anyone noticed him.

Then, officials say things got worse. The man was escorted out of the building, but by the time police arrived, he was gone.

"To hear that man was walking through the building with a duffel bag, it's pretty concerning. And then the protocol was to contact the cops an hour later. That's not a good thing," said parent Paul Tedesco.

The security guard was fired immediately.

Officials say the man never interacted with a child, but for parents, it is about what could have happened.

"We're going to have extra security personnel, new security personnel on-site. Doubled up, twice as many - we're going to have police presence there," said Eastchester School Superintendent Robert Glass.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeastchesterwestchester countyintruderschoolsecurity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Parents furious after security guard allowed intruder inside school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor, Gov. to give update on 1st NYC coronavirus case
Fire burns through Elizabeth Truck Center, 1 firefighter hurt
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
AA suspends flights between JFK/Miami to Milan amid COVID-19 concerns
AccuWeather: Milder Monday
Man slashed outside Auntie Anne's pretzel in Times Square
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Show More
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopening Monday after mass shooting
Delta suspends flights between JFK, Milan amid COVID-19 outbreak
Miss Staten Island banned from marching in parade after coming out as bisexual
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
More TOP STORIES News