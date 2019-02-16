NEW YORK --Elmo brought a little bit of magic to the Eyewitness News studio Saturday morning!
The iconic red Muppet is in New York City for "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. In the show, Elmo learns how to do magic, but learns that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself!
Tickets for "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" start at $20 and you can purchase them online at www.sesamestreetlive.com/tickets. Shows at Hulu Theater run until February 24.