EDUCATION

'Facility' dogs coming to area schools in Poughkeepsie

EMBED </>More Videos

Marucs Solis reports on highly-trained facility dogs joining area schools in Poughkeepsie.

By
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) --
An elementary school in Poughkeepsie is going to the dogs.

Milano, a highly-trained facility dog, will soon join the faculty at the Violet Avenue School. Similar to service and therapy dogs, facility dogs work in specific professional or educational settings.

This week, staffers underwent training at a school for at-risk kids which already employs three such dogs. Dr. David Crenshaw, clinical director at Children's Home of Poughkeepsie says the dogs help diffuse tense situations. "That's what the dogs do best. They lower blood pressure, they lower heart rate, they help people to feel calmer."
The dogs are trained by ECAD, a Connecticut based non-profit organization. The group says having a dog at a school full time is more beneficial for students than the more common practice of bringing in therapy dogs after traumatic events.

"He's there when they're happy, he's there when they're sad, when they're stressed out," says ECAD co-founder, Lu Picard.

Milano will start work during summer sessions in July. "I think it's going to be calming and reinforcing for the staff as much as it will be for the children," says principal Deanna Gonzalez.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdogdogsservice animalcomfort dogeducationPoughkeepsieDutchess County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News