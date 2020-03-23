coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Families facing challenges as remote learning begins in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than one million New York City students began remote learning on Monday.

Teachers had one week to prepare, and administrators handed out hundreds of computers to students -- although roughly a third still don't have one.

The Department of Education says it could be weeks before all city students have the technology needed to communicate with their teachers.

Also on Monday, 400 sites in New York City were open for students to get three meals a day.

You can find a location on the website schools.nyc.gov.

