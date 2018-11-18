EDUCATION

Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg makes whopping $1.8 billion donation to Alma mater

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
BALTIMORE, Maryland --
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a massive donation to his Alma mater.

Bloomberg is giving $1.8 billion of his personal fortune to Johns Hopkins University.

The school says it is the largest single gift ever to any educational institute in the United States.

It will allow Hopkins to start eliminating student loans in financial aid packages, and admit high-achieving students regardless of their ability to pay.

The donation is on top of a gift of $1.5 billion that Bloomberg previously gave the university.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmichael bloombergdonationseducationcollege
EDUCATION
9-year-old sensation joins Harlem Globetrotters at school in Brooklyn
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
Retouching now option for school photos
More Education
Top Stories
Car stolen in Brooklyn with 2-year-old in back seat
Man shot while chasing bodega robbers in Queens
AccuWeather: Cold Thanksgiving Week
Explosion sparks massive fire at NJ restaurant, apartments
For 20 years, holiday toy event brings children joy at Queens children's hospital
75 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Investigation into crash that killed pregnant woman on Major Deegan
Show More
Woman who died while on cruise fell off 14th story balcony
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings of couple in Queens
Body found amid search for fan who vanished during NFL game
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Ferry crew, Coast Guard rescue 4 boaters off New Jersey coast
More News