Education

Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with fun facts about him and his books that you may not have known.

Saturday is a special day for fans of children's books. Theodor Seuss Geisel, known around the world as the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss, would have turned 115 years old.

His birthday is now recognized as Read Across America Day, where children all over the country celebrate their love of reading and learning.

RELATED: Posthumous Dr. Seuss book 'Horse Museum' to be released Sept. 3

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with five facts about his life you may not have known.

American author, artist and publisher Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, speaks in Dallas, Texas, on April 3, 1987.


1. Theodor Seuss Geisel says he adopted the pen name "Dr. Seuss" because he was saving his real name for the Great American Novel he intended to write one day.

A still from the 2012 film ''The Lorax.''


2. Dr. Seuss was not a doctor. He briefly studied English literature at Oxford after graduating from Dartmouth but instead became a cartoonist. In 1955, Dartmouth awarded him an honorary doctorate.

Author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, reads from his book ''Horton Hears a Who'' to 4-year-old Lucinda Bell at his home in La Jolla, Ca., June 20, 1956.



3. Only four of the 44 books Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated are written in prose.

A still from the 1966 short ''How The Grinch Stole Christmas.'' It was based off of one of Dr. Seuss' many books written in verse.


4. Dr. Seuss wrote "The Cat in the Hat" because he was concerned about kids learning to read. A publisher reportedly challenged him to "Write me a story that first-graders can't put down!"

The hat worn by The Cat in the Hat adorns Dr. Seuss' posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after dedication ceremonies in 2004.


5. Dr. Seuss has received two Emmys, a Peabody award and a Pulitzer Prize (special citation).

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationdistractionchildrenbooksfamilyfeel good
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
Updated 2 hours ago
8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire, dog killed resident says
Updated 10 minutes ago
Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that hit NYPD officer
Updated 3 hours ago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Updated an hour ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 3 hours ago
NY leaders urge Amazon to reconsider canceling Queens move
Show More
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
Updated 27 minutes ago
Search for group of purse snatchers in East Village
Updated 2 hours ago
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Updated an hour ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Repairs complete, service restored after LIRR crash
Updated 3 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News