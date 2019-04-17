New university class to focus on Selena

#JMS496 #Selena & #Latinx Media Representation is coming to @SDSU_JMS @PSFA_SDSU @SDSU in Spring 2020! The course explores & deconstructs the socio-cultural mediated representations of intersectional Latinx identities by analyzing the music, career & influence of @SelenaLaLeyenda pic.twitter.com/V34OUlP9ms — Nathian Shae Rodriguez (@Nate_SDSU) April 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO, California -- Tried and true Selena fans could probably ace any exam about her, and now they could possibly put that knowledge to the test for real.San Diego State University is planning a class all about the Queen of Tejano, called "Selena and Latin-X Media Representation."The first course begins in Spring 2020. It will explore the culture and influence surrounding the Grammy winner.Students can begin registering in November.