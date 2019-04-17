Education

New university class to focus on Selena

SAN DIEGO, California -- Tried and true Selena fans could probably ace any exam about her, and now they could possibly put that knowledge to the test for real.

San Diego State University is planning a class all about the Queen of Tejano, called "Selena and Latin-X Media Representation."



The first course begins in Spring 2020. It will explore the culture and influence surrounding the Grammy winner.

Students can begin registering in November.

RELATED STORIES ABOUT SELENA:

Texas lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday an official state holiday

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

H-TOWN PROUD: New Selena mural celebrates singer and iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniacollegeselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News