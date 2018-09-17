EDUCATION

Hempstead students displaced by lightning strike begin school in Franklin Square

It's the first day of school after a lightning strike caused a big delay for some students.

By
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) --
It's finally back to school for some students in Nassau County, after their school was severely damaged by lightning over the summer.

Some 600 kindergarten and Pre-K students from Hempstead will have their first day of school roughly two weeks after most students in the area.
N.J. Burkett has the full story from Franklin Square
N.J. Burkett reports from Franklin Square where students will start at a new school.



The students will have their first day of classes in the building that used to house St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic School in Franklin Square.

The school was closed by the Diocese of Rockville Centre in 2011, but the classrooms are now ready for students.

There is a cafeteria and even a gymnasium.

The Prospect School in Hempstead was badly damaged by fire and water last month.



Administrators said there was no way for it to be ready for students at the start of the school year. In fact, it won't even fully be repaired until March 2019.

So, students will spend their entire school year at the Franklin Square location.

"We wanted to make sure that our students had the same experiences that they would get if they were housed at Prospect School for the school year and this location gives us exactly that," said Regina Armstrong, Hempstead Union Free School District Superintendent. "We're not anticipating Prospect being totally renovated until somewhere around mid-March, and there's no way possible we could upset a 5-year-old and move them back into the building."

Hempstead officials are leasing the building from the Diocese of Rockville Centre and bussing the kids three miles from Hempstead.

