High-ranking NYC schools official arrested for facilitating child sex crime

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A top deputy to New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza has been arrested in Wisconsin on charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Department of Education Deputy Chief of Staff David Hay was taken into custody Sunday at an airport in Milwaukee.
The Department of Education released a statement saying,
"These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable. We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll, and are terminating him."
