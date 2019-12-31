Education

High-ranking NYC schools official arrested for facilitating child sex crime

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A top deputy to New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza has been arrested in Wisconsin on charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Department of Education Deputy Chief of Staff David Hay was taken into custody Sunday at an airport in Milwaukee.

The Department of Education released a statement saying,

"These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable. We took immediate action removing Mr. Hay from payroll, and are terminating him."

