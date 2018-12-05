EDUCATION

Illinois high school football players suspended for naked 'Oreo run'

BYRON, Illinois --
Ten football players at a northern Illinois high school were temporarily suspended following a stunt that involved running naked across a field.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the Byron High School players were suspended for indecent exposure last month and had to sit out three games, including the state championship.

School administrators concluded the players voluntarily went on an "Oreo Run," which involved players running across the school's football field with cookies in between their buttocks. Administrators say the players weren't the victims of hazing.

The paper first reported the story after obtaining a letter sent to parents of students who admitted to participating in the October run.

The students were forced to sit out three games in November, including the Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20 to Monticello High School.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolhigh school footballoreonaked in publicu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Six sets of twins grace high school's basketball court
Parents banned from lunchrooms at CT town's schools
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Woman attacked in front of NYC church, sexually assaulted
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
ACCUWEATHER: Feels Like Winter
NYPD officers save 7-year-old girl having asthma attack
Show More
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in New Jersey
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Woman claims she was secretly filmed at hotel, blackmailed
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
More News