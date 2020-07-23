back to school

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening amid coronavirus pandemic

By Collin Binkley
WASHINGTON -- Softening his earlier stance, President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge.

It marks a shift from Trump's previous demand for a full reopening of the nation's schools this fall. In recent weeks, Trump has said that it's safe to open schools and that Democrats have opposed it for political reasons.

But speaking at a White House news conference, Trump said districts in some virus hot spots "may need to delay reopening for a few weeks." He said the decision will fall to governors.

Even as he tempered his position, Trump insisted that every school should be "actively making preparations to open." He said students need to be in school to prevent learning setbacks and to access meal programs and mental health services.

Trump said he's asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next virus relief bill. If the local district doesn't reopen, the money should be steered to parents so they can pursue other education options, he said.

"If schools do not reopen, the funding should go to parents to send their children to the public, private, charter, religious or home school," he said. "All families should be empowered to make the decision that is right for their circumstance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Very few Americans back full school reopening: Poll
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Reopen NY Schools: Here's what we know
DeVos downplays back to school risk despite surge in COVID cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm watches, warnings in effect
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low, Subway ridership up
DHS lifts ban on Trusted Traveler program for New Yorkers
Holocaust survivor back home after bout of COVID-19
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
Show More
3-day-old abducted by father from NYC hospital found safe, NYPD says
6 businesses destroyed in fire at Long Island strip mall
Burglary forces Bronx church to suspend food pantry
Shooting victim lives on through organ donations to family, friends
COVID News: Superstar Tim McGraw surprises New Jersey nurses
More TOP STORIES News