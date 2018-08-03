JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) --One school district on Long Island has been named the best in the country.
Jericho School District in Nassau County ranked number one on Niche's 2019 ranking of best public school systems in the United States.
Eight other districts, in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, are among the top 100.
Niche says they calculate the ranking based on numerous factors including academics, culture and diversity, and overall safety.
1: Jericho
7: Great Neck
23: Syosset
33: Roslyn
34: Herricks
49: East Williston
58: Manhasset
94: Bellmore-Merrick
100: Harborfields
Find information about your school or district: https://www.niche.com/