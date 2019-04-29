Education

Jersey City suing state of New Jersey over cuts in school funding

EMBED <>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on the lawsuit due to cuts in school funding.

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A city in New Jersey is taking the unprecedented step of suing the state over cuts in state aid.

Jersey City schools rely heavily on state funding and say that without it, teachers will be let go and programs eliminated.

Now the city's board of education is suing because they say a cut of $27 million is the last straw.

"The real story of Jersey City lies here on the south side of the city where we have broken families, single moms, single dads, working 2-3 jobs, trying to balance their paychecks," said Jersey City Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas.

One parent, Shanna Givens, is also suing on behalf of her nine-year-old son.

"Personally, it has affected my child which is in the fourth grade who has, he needs occupational therapy," she said.

She alleges he does not get what he needs.

Until last year, Jersey City was for ten years under control of the state of New Jersey, and the superintendent's office explains the shortfall is actually in the hundreds of millions.

Going back ten years there have been $750 million in cuts and projected forward over the next six years they will see $795 million less.

As it is, if the devastating cuts don't stop, the schools could be forced to lay off one in five teachers and staff members

And for kids, the average classroom with one teacher for 19 students would balloon to one for 28.

"At risk? They're students with rights," said Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Franklin Walker. "Our bilingual population, at risk they're students with rights."

In Jersey City two thirds of all students are on free or reduced lunch and the argument is that they need and deserve better.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationjersey cityhudson countyeducationschoolschool cuts
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strangers run to aid of woman being stabbed in NY parking lot
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton dead at 51
Police ID suspect in NY fatal shooting as 15-year-old 8th grader
Man arrested in terror plot targeting Southern California
7 On Your Side: Teacher on tape verbally abusing students
15-month-old dies after being bitten by Rottweiler
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein submits letter of resignation
Show More
Residents protest noise and disruption from LIRR project
Fire tears through popular Long Island bakery
Woodstock 50 in question after investor pulls funding
Deadly Seattle crane collapse captured on dashcam video
More than 270 workers dead after Indonesian election
More TOP STORIES News