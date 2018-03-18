EDUCATION

Jersey City teachers union, district reach tentative agreement

Joe Torres has more on the tentative agreement reached in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Jersey City Board of Education and the Jersey City Education Association, which represents 4,000 teachers and school employees.

The announcement was made on the Jersey City Schools website late Sunday night.

Teachers will return to work Monday, and all programs will run as usual.

Details of the deal were not immediately made available.

Teachers went on strike Friday morning after both sides failed to end an eight-month contract dispute. Friday night, a judge granted the district a preliminary injunction ordering the teachers back to work tomorrow, but now they will do so with a tentative contract agreement.

It was the first time in more than 20 years that Jersey City teachers went on strike.

