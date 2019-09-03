Education

Jets to donate $25,000 to help save Long Island high school's sports programs

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island high school that thought it would lose its entire sports program this year due to budget issues is getting a big boost from the New York Jets.

The team will announce Tuesday that it is donating $25,000 towards the Wyandhanch High School football program, with former Jets player Tony Richardson presenting the check on the Warriors' 50-yard line.

The donation marks a critical milestone for raising enough money to restore the Wyandanch High School sports programs for the coming year and comes after County Executive Steve Bellone announced that the Suffolk County Police Department would provide a $150,000 grant to help the district operate the sports program for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Wyandanch High School athletics program was not included in the school district's $69 million contingency budget, and the district needed to raise $350,000 to keep the sports program running.

Philanthropist Steve Castleton, of West Islip, also donated $10,000.

Wyandanch was the only Long Island district that failed to win voter approval for its budget back in June.

