WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --WABC-TV and Univision are hosting a Back-to-School Town Hall on Tuesday, August 21 to answer your questions and help parents as the kids head back to class.
A panel will answer questions on topics including pre-k outreach, parent engagement, school safety, testing and more.
New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza is the keynote speaker for the event.
We'll also be giving away free backpacks with school supplies for the first 300 people.
The town hall will take place at PS 128 Audubon at 560 W. 169th Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the event starting at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
If you can't make it in person, we'll stream the event live on abc7NY.com and on Univision 41 WXTV.
Eyewitness News anchor and reporter Joe Torres will moderate the event with Mariela Salgado from Univision.
Panelists:
Josiris Ureña - Pre-K outreach team DOE
Yolanda Torres - Executive Superintendent Division of Family and Community Engagement
Vasthi Acosta - Principal of the Amber Charter School
Rita Rodriguez - Director of the Immigration Project at Advocates for Children.
Shirley Acevedo-Buontempo - Founder and Executive Director of Latino U College Access
