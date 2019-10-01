Education

Judge dismisses $1M lawsuit filed by ex-NJ 'pooperintendent' against police

By DAVID PORTER
NEWARK, New Jersey -- A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the former school superintendent who admitted to defecating under the bleachers of a high school near his home in New Jersey.

Thomas Tramaglini had filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Holmdel Police Department.

He had accused the police of unlawfully releasing his mugshot.

That photo was circulated widely after his arrest.

Tramaglini was issued summonses in May after police alleged he repeatedly defecated on the Holmdel High School track. He eventually pleaded guilty to relieving himself in public on one occasion and paid a $500 fine.

The charges led the Kenilworth School District to place Tramaglini on administrative leave. He later resigned.

The Tramaglini case received national exposure after details came to light and he became the subject of what his attorney Matthew Adams wrote was "reckless, inaccurate and sophomoric news stories." Adams has said Tramaglini has a medical condition that affects his bowel movements when he runs.

