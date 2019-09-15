Education

Long Island library offers free Spanish lessons through watching telenovelas

RIVERHEAD, New York -- Learning a second language isn't always the easiest thing to pick up, but at the Riverhead Free Library, they decided to make learning Spanish as easy as watching TV.

"Destinos an introduction to Spanish", is a program that revolves around a telenovela, which is a Spanish-language soap opera. This series immerses viewers in a mysterious and entertaining story while viewing everyday situations.

"I love when they walk into class and they are like okay, we're going to watch a soap opera, but I'm here because I'm curious," library clerk Desiree Passantino said. "When you see them connecting the dots to me that's the best part because learning is taking place without them realizing it."

The 52 episodes are divided into five destinations: La Gavia, España, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and México. As a learner moves from episode to episode and destination to destination, the content grows more challenging. However, after each episode one of the characters reviews where the storyline is going and what vocabulary was discussed.

The Riverhead Free Library hosts the class every Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

To hear more amazing stories of community leaders in our area, join ABC7 in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

