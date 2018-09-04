EDUCATION

Long Island school district details plans amid school bus dispute

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
One of Long Island's largest school districts is making plans for its students to get to school on Wednesday amid a severe shortage of bus drivers.

Mastic Beach's William Floyd school district has announced detailed drop-off and pick-up times for parents.

The procedures will be in effect until further notice.

This comes after a newly-hired bus company was faced with a shortage of drivers because of a pay dispute.

The district will offer one hour of child care before classes begin and at the end of the day to make things easier for working parents.

Each school has come up with a transportation plan to address the arrival and dismissal of nearly 9,000 students.

The district announced the following plans:

--Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary: (631) 874-1302
School day: 9:05 am - 3:05 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 8:05 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 4:05 pm

--Moriches Elementary: (631) 874-1398
School day: 9:05 am - 3:05 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 8:05 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 4:05 pm

--John S. Hobart Elementary: (631) 874-1296
School day: 9:05 am - 3:05 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 8:05 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 4:05 pm

--Tangier Smith Elementary: (631) 874-1342
School day: 9:05 am - 3:05 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 8:05 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 4:05 pm

--William Floyd Elementary: (631) 874-1257
School day: 8:10 am - 2:10 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 7:10 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 3:10 pm

--William Floyd Learning Center: (631) 874-1718
School day: 9:05 am - 3:05 pm

Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 8:05 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 4:05 pm

--William Paca Middle School: (631) 874-1414
School day: 8:10 am - 2:23 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 7:10 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 3:23 pm

--William Floyd Middle School: (631) 874-5505
School day: 8:10 am - 2:23 pm
Before-school childcare drop-off beginning at 7:10 am/after-school childcare pick-up ending 3:23 pm

--William Floyd High School: (631) 874-1120
School day: 7:25 am - 1:33 pm
No childcare available.

